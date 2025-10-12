Greater Noida Traffic Update: Massive Vehicular Jam Reported Around Sector Alpha 2 Near Labor Chowk

A massive traffic jam was reported around Sector Alpha 2 near Labour Chowk in Greater Noida on Sunday evening, October 12. With Diwali falling on October 20, 2025, people thronged local markets for shopping to buy gifts, sweets, and festive essentials.

The festive rush led to long queues and slow-moving traffic outside popular shopping areas, causing headaches for commuters and public transport. Diwali, the festival of lights, is one of the most widely celebrated festivals in India, with celebrations lasting for five days. The main day for Lakshmi Puja will be observed on Monday, October 20, and people traditionally step out for shopping during the preceding weekend.

Visuals From the Spot

Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh: Traffic jam occurred around Sector Alpha 2, near Labor Chowk pic.twitter.com/AKJqA9QzOy — IANS (@ians_india) October 12, 2025

Meanwhile, Noida Traffic Police had issued a traffic advisory for Sunday and advised not to use FNG Road in Sector 122 due to an emergency repair operation on a sewage treatment plant (STP) line. Local authorities will be carrying out urgent maintenance on the 600 mm rising main line connecting Plant 122 to STP 123. The repair work is scheduled from 9 AM to 5 PM.