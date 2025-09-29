Greater Noida: Trainee Doctor Dies by Suicide After Jumping Off High-Rise in Gaur City

A trainee doctor allegedly committed suicide by jumping from a multi-story building in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh on Monday, September 29. The incident took place in Guar City, 14th Avenue, under the jurisdiction of the Bisrakh police station area.

The doctor jumped from the 21st floor of the building, resulting in his on-the-spot death. Police sent the body for the post-mortem examination. Police are investigating the cause of the suicide. According to police, the deceased has been identified as 29-year-old Shiva.

Central Noida ADCP Shaivya Goyal said that the police rushed to the spot after receiving the information about the suicide and transported Shiva to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Goyal said that the deceased's family members were present at the scene. She added that further legal action is being taken in this matter.

Autopsy reports are awaited. Police are investigating the reason behind the extreme move. A detailed probe is on in the matter. More details are awaited.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.