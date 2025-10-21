Greater Noida: Woman Beating Security Guard in Society Premises Caught on Camera (Watch Video)

Noida: Video of woman hitting and assaulting a security gaurd is currently surfacing on social media. According to media reports, incident, occurred on Saturday evening, was captured on CCTV. Accused woman identified as Anju Sharma has been booked. In video woman is seen repeatedly slapping and physically assaulting a security guard dressed in a blue uniform.

In the video, a woman in a red saree can be seen repeatedly slapping and physically assaulting a security guard dressed in a blue uniform. Aggressive woman then grabs the guard and drags him across the floor while another woman intervenes. Rajkumar Yadav, a Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh resident employed by a private security agency, was allegedly assaulted by Anju Sharma, a resident of the Presithm Society in Sector 25, Yamuna Authority area, where Yadav was posted at Tower 7.

Yadav reported that Sharma initiated an argument at the gate before physically attacking him. He further claimed that Sharma dragged him outside the society and continued the assault despite onlookers' attempts to stop her. Witnesses also reported that Sharma allegedly misbehaved with them. The incident, captured on the society's CCTV cameras, has been circulating online. After the incident, Yadav and other society members filed a complaint at the Dankaur police station.

Police have registered a case against Anju Sharma based on the security guard's complaint, according to Dankaur SHO Munendra Singh. Police are reviewing CCTV footage and will invoke appropriate legal sections after the investigation.