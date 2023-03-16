Greedy groom in UP asked to marry 'tractor' after bride snubs him

Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh), March 16 A greedy groom learnt a lesson that he will probably remember all his life when his demand for a tractor as dowry, proved costly.

According to sources, the groom, Waseem Ahmed, arrived with the baraat to marry earlier this week.

To teach a lesson to the greedy groom, the local people held him and his family hostage and arranged for a new tractor.

The groom was asked to 'marry' the tractor' since the bride had already refused to marry him.

The groom and the people accompanying him were let go after several hours when they agreed to pay up the full expenses incurred by the bride's family while making arrangements for the wedding.

