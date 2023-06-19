"Groundwork being laid under PM Modi's leadership for India to become developed nation by 2047": Rajnath Singh

New Delhi [India], June 19 : Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that India is witnessing economic, social, cultural and political empowerment under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, with groundwork being laid for the country to become a developed nation by 2047.

This was stated by Rajnath Singh at an event, organised on the theme 'Swarnim Bhavishya', in Dehradun, Uttarakhand on Monday, the Ministry of Defence said.

Union Minister asserted that the steps taken by the Government in the last few years have ensured the holistic development of the country, social cohesion and re-connected the people with the nation's rich cultural heritage.

Union Defence Minister touched upon some of the path-breaking decisions, including Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Ayushman Bharat and abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, besides India's brave fight against COVID-19 pandemic and measures to get rid of the colonial mindset while instilling the feeling of pride in Indian heritage, traditions and values among the people.

Rajnath Singh also shed light on the steps taken towards women's empowerment, including the construction of pucca houses with toilets in rural areas and ensuring that females get equal opportunities as their male counterparts in every field.

On the decisions taken to increase the role of women in the Armed Forces, he stated that doors have been opened for girls for admission in Sainik Schools and female officers are being posted at the world's highest battlefield in Siachen Glacier as well as on warships.

He added that efforts are being made to make the country completely safe for women and provide them with abundant opportunities.

Laying out the roadmap of India's Swarnim Bhavishya from the military and security perspective, Rajnath Singh asserted that the Government is committed to building an India which is completely self-reliant in the defence sector and possesses state-of-the-art weapons and technologies.

He highlighted the efforts being made to ensure that the country's youth have ample opportunities if they wish to serve the motherland as defence scientists.

"We have established new IITs and NITs and the number of seats has also increased. In addition, we have invited ideas in the defence sector through the Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) initiative and Technology Development Fund (TDF) which aims to promote start-ups. Due to these steps and many other reforms, India is well on course to soon become one of the leading defence exporters from an importer. We are building a strong and self-reliant India which is the flag-bearer of regional and global peace and, at the same time, has the wherewithal to give a befitting reply to those who try to cast an evil eye," said Shri Rajnath Singh.

The Union Defence Minister lauded PM Modi for transforming India's image on the global stage to an assertor from a mere observer.

While India is the world's third-largest economy in terms of Purchasing Power Parity, it will, by 2027, become the third-largest economy in terms of nominal GDP as well, he hoped.

He voiced the Government's vision to bring India to the forefront in terms of GDP while connecting the people with its country's traditions and culture.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor