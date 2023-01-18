Gruesome video of a dog being dragged emerges from Bihar's Gaya: Probe on

In a gruesome incident, a dog was seen chained to a bike in Bihar's Gaya. Police come into action after its video went viral on social media.

"A complaint was filed as soon as the video surfaced. Strict action is ordered," SSP (Gaya) Ashish Bharti said on Tuesday.

In the viral video, a man is seen riding a bike with a dog chained to the bike. Upon being stopped by the people, the bike rider cold-heartedly said that he had taken the dog for a walk. After a while when the dog refused to walk, he dragged him to bring it home.

In the inhuman video, even after the locals' intervention, the man kept dragging the defenceless animal further. The man showed no remorse and

justified that he was riding the bike really slowly and that he has only dragged the dog for a few hundred meters.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor