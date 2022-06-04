GSEB Result 2022: Gujarat Board declares result for class 12

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has released the result for class 12 today on its official website.

Students who want to check the result can go to the website gseb.org, click on the result link, fill in their details, and check their mark sheet.

GSEB HSC Result 2022 released - How to check Arts, Commerce results

1. Students can visit the official website at gseb.org

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘GSEB HSC General Results 2022’

3. Key in your roll number and other log in details

4. GSEB HSC General Results 2022 will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the results and take its print out for future reference.