GST 2.0: How Much Benefit Did Homemakers Get on Diwali 2025 Treats?

When we talk about Diwali, everyone eagerly looks forward to the festive treats. With Diwali just a few days away, homemakers have begun their preparations to make these delicacies. They are purchasing groceries needed for items like chivda, sev, chakli, various laddoos, shankarpali, karanji, and more. However, the rising prices have impacted the cost of homemade treats. Although ready-made sweets and snacks are available in the market, their higher prices make the middle class prefer preparing them at home.

Vasubaras on 17th October

Vasubaras falls on 17th October, marking the beginning of Diwali celebrations. With only a few days left, homemakers have intensified their preparations for making festive treats. They are buying ingredients such as gram flour, rice flour, sugar, powdered sugar, ghee, oil, spices, dry fruits, and grated coconut. However, increased demand for these items in the market has pushed their prices higher this year.

Cashew Prices Up by Rs 100–200 per kg

Currently, the prices of chana dal, cumin, coriander, oil, and cashews have risen. Cashews have become Rs 100–200 more per kilogram. Grocery sellers report that oil prices have also increased by Rs 20–30 per liter. As a result, homemakers’ Diwali budgets have been affected. Prices have risen across various items, although the impact of GST is not strongly felt. Companies are balancing prices of packaged products in the market, says Dhaval Sangoi, a grocery seller.

"Inflation rises every year. Whether GST is reduced or not, prices remain nearly the same. We still want to celebrate the festival. So, rather than buying expensive sweets from outside, I always prefer making them at home," says Vasanthi Pachnekar, homemaker.