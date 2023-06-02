GST evasion racket busted in Noida; 8 arrested

Noida, June 2 In a joint operation, a team from Kotwali police in Sector 20 and the cyber cell arrested eight members of an inter-state organised gang, accused of duping the government of thousands of crores of rupees by creating fake GST numbers on fake databases, endangering national security.

The arrested persons include Mohammad Yasin Sheikh, Ashwani Pandey, Akash Saini, Vishal, Rajiv, Atul Sengar, Deepak Mujmani and Vanitha.

Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh said that under the special operation against criminals, the cyber cell and Sector 20 police personnel conducted the joint operation.

