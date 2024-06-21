Guest houses to be built in Ayodhya, Prayagraj: UP CM

Lucknow, June 21 The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is planning to construct guest houses in Ayodhya and Prayagraj.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday saw the presentation regarding the construction site, layout, facilities and decoration of both guest houses.

During his meeting with the officials of the Estate department, the chief minister said that after the establishment of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple, special guests from the country and the world, including the Presidents, Prime Ministers, Governors, are arriving in Ayodhya.

A guest house with excellent standards of security and convenience is required for their stay. Similarly, it is necessary to build a fully equipped guest house for better hospitality of dignitaries in Prayagraj. The process for this should be started as soon as possible.

Discussing the proposed guest house in Ayodhya, the chief minister said that the land of the Tourism Department on the banks of the Saryu River in Ayodhya would be suitable for the guest house. A guest house can be built here in an area of about three and a half acres.

The architecture of the building should reflect the Vaishnav tradition. While deciding the height of the building, he said that it should not be higher than the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple.

At the same time, the proposed guest house in Prayagraj will be on Maharishi Dayanand Marg in an area of about 10,300 square meters. Conference hall, dining hall, canteen etc. will be available here.

The chief minister said that there should be proper parking arrangements in both the guest houses.

He said that there should also be a One District One Product block in the guest houses so that the visitors can get acquainted with the diverse craftsmanship of the state.

