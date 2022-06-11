Guests throw chairs at each other at wedding ceremony over argument on songs played by DJ

In a shocking incident, at a wedding in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, a fight took place between bride's side and groom's side of the family over the songs played on DJ. According to the information received, some children got into a fight while dancing to a DJ at the wedding. They kicked and punched each other directly.

The children also threw chairs at each other. Some people present there made a video of the incident and now it is going viral on social media. A wedding ceremony was held at Karula Zahid Nagar in Moradabad. But at the same time, there was an argument between the bride and groom over the DJ. Later, this argument turned into a fight. Many people have been injured in this.

Police have taken serious note of the video which went viral on social media and initiated appropriate action. The police are investigating further to find out the exact reason behind the dispute. The incident took place at the time of wedding, causing a commotion in the tent. Relatives are also shocked. The incident has caused a stir in the area.

