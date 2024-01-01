Guinness Record for Gujarat: PM Narendra Modi Hails State for Achieving Feat of Performing Mass Surya Namaskar on New Year

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 1, 2024 12:58 PM2024-01-01T12:58:51+5:302024-01-01T13:07:02+5:30

Gujarat marked the beginning of 2024 with an extraordinary achievement, securing a Guinness World Record for the largest simultaneous ...

Gujarat marked the beginning of 2024 with an extraordinary achievement, securing a Guinness World Record for the largest simultaneous performance of Surya Namaskar at 108 venues! The number 108, significant in our culture, added special resonance to this accomplishment. Notably, the iconic Modhera Sun Temple was one of the venues where numerous individuals participated. This milestone serves as a testament to our dedication to Yoga and our rich cultural heritage.

In a tweet, PM Modi expressed his joy over the achievement and encouraged everyone to incorporate Surya Namaskar into their daily routines, emphasizing its immense health benefits.

Acknowledging the widespread enthusiasm surrounding the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi encouraged citizens  to contribute their creative works, including bhajans related to the temple, on social media using the hashtag Shri Ram Bhajan. He expressed the hope that this collective effort would evolve into a stream of emotions and devotion, uniting everyone in the spirit of Lord Ram's ethos.

Tags :Pm ModiSurya namaskarNew Year 2024