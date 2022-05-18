Guj AIMIM leader arrested for derogatory remarks on Hindu God

Ahmedabad, May 18 All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen's (AIMIM) leader in Gujarat, Danish Qureshi has been arrested by the Ahmedabad cyber crime team for posting derogatory remarks on Hindu Gods and Goddesses. His tweet has hurt the sentiments of Hindus, the police said.

Cyber Crime's Assistant Police Commissioner J.M. Yadav told the media that its team has traced a tweet posted by the handler @danishqureshi. The content of the tweet hurt the sentiments of the majority community and so the team started technical search of the Twitter handler.

Danish in his tweet had questioned the Shivling found in the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi of Uttar Pradesh. He posted distasteful remarks on it.

Technical team of the police tracked Danish Qureshi from Shahpur, who was later arrested. He has been booked under various sections for breaching communal harmony and hurting religious sentiments, said the official and added that separate complaints have been lodged against him with Naroda and Paldi police stations.

Condemning the post, Hindu monk Dr Jyotir Nath Swami has demanded stern action against the AIMIM leader and has also demanded that Danish should publicly demand apology from Hindu community.

