Guj ATS arrests maulana from Delhi in Kishan Bharwad murder case

New Delhi, Jan 30 The Gujarat ATS on Sunday arrested Maulana Qamar Gani Islami in connection with the sensational murder of Kishan Bharwad who was shot dead in Dhandhuka city by bike borne assailants for uploading a video on social media against Muslims.

The arrest was made from the national capital. Gani was produced before a local court which sent him on transit remand. Gani will also be produced before concerned court in Gujarat. The ATS is likely to seek ten days remand for interrogation.

Kishan was murdered on January 25 and six people have been arrested in this case so far.

Kishan uploaded a video on social media after which he came on the radar of extremists. It has been alleged that Qamar Gani made a provocative speech against Kishan after which the main accused Shabbir shot dead Kishan with the help of his aide.

The Gujarat ATS has claimed that Gani is connected to Tehrik-e-Farog.

Kishan had uploaded a video on social media site Facebook in which he spoke about Muslims after which he came on the radar of extremists. Shabbir and his friend allegedly planned to kill him after being provoked by Gani. They came on bike and shot him dead.

During interrogation, both told Gujarat Police that they met Qamar Gani in Mumbai. During the meeting Gani told them that whomsoever speaks against Islam and Muslims should be eliminated. After this they hatched a conspiracy to kill Kishan.

On January 29, the Gujarat Government directed the state ATS to probe the matter. The ATS arrested Kamar Gani from Delhi within twenty four hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor