Guj ATS seizes cookies made of cannabis oil, 3 held

Gandhinagar, June 19 The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Gujarat on Sunday morning carried out search at a roadside dhaba in Gandhinagar district and arrested three persons for selling cookies made of cannabis oil. They were also selling cannabis oil.

Gandhinagar Special Operation Group (SOG) Police Sub Inspector L.H. Masani said that the ATS has handed over all three accused to SOG and a case has been registered at Adalaj police station, under various sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act (NDPS).

According to the FIR, ATS officials received specific intelligence that at the roadside restaurant named 'Chula Chicken', cookies made of marijuana oil are sold. ATS officials sent a dummy customer and bought one cookie for Rs 4,000, after which police arrested three persons Jay Kisan Thakor, Ankit Fulhari, and Sonu.

Cookies were kept in a box bearing Amazon stickers. During questioning, Jay Kisan told the police that they delivered cookies to customers at their door steps. Police seized three cookies, a ladoo, and other substances worth Rs 1.59 lakh.

These accused were using cannabis oil in making cookies. They were also selling cannabis oil separately and charged Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000 for one gram.

The officer said that the culprits will be produced in the court, and that it has to be investigated further as to who is supplying them marijuana seeds, where do they process it, who are customers of these cookies, and for how long this business was going on, whether they bought only seeds or were into larger marijuana business as well.

From primary investigation, it is not clear, whether they are part of any syndicate or not.

