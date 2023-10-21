Gujarat: 10 people die of heart attacks in 24 hours while playing garba

The joy of Navratri celebrations in Gujarat has turned to sorrow due to a series of heart attacks that have taken the lives of young people during the popular Garba dance events. In just the last 24 hours, 10 people have lost their lives to heart attacks while taking part in this festive dance.

The recent loss of 17-year-old Veer Shah has left the community in shock. Veer, who was dancing during the sixth day of Navratri, suddenly had a heart attack and began to bleed. Despite being rushed to the hospital, doctors couldn't save him. Following this heartbreaking incident, the Garba organizers decided to call off the event.

Veer's father, Ripal Shah, was informed about the tragic incident and, along with his wife, arrived at the hospital. However, their arrival came too late to save their beloved son. The family is grappling with the overwhelming shock and grief of their loss.

The string of heart attacks during the festive season is a cause for concern. Before Veer Shah's unfortunate demise, a 24-year-old man from Ahmedabad unexpectedly lost his life after collapsing during Garba. Similarly, a 13-year-old boy in Baroda's Dabhoi also had a heart attack while dancing. In Kapadvanj, a 17-year-old young person met a similar fate during Garba. Additionally, a 55-year-old man in Baroda suffered a sudden heart attack while joining the celebrations in his neighbourhood. Tragically, two more individuals passed away during Garba events in Rajkot. A Hindi website has reported extensively on this distressing series of incidents.

What makes these incidents even more concerning is that 108 emergency ambulances have received 521 calls for heart and breathing issues during the Navratri.

As Gujarat continues to celebrate Navratri with enthusiasm, the rising number of heart attacks during these celebrations has cast a dark cloud over the festivities, prompting us to reflect on the importance of staying safe and taking care of our health, even in moments of joy and celebration.