Gujarat: 500-Year-Old Graveyard and Mosque Demolished in Anti-Encroachment Drive Near Gir Somnath; 70 Detained (Watch Video)

A mosque, shrine and a graveyard said to be 500 years old were demolished in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district, violating the Supreme Court’s demolition order on September 28.

A few days ago, the Supreme Court passed a verdict and ordered halting all demolitions across the country unless prior permission is obtained from the court. However, the Gujarat administration demolished a 500-year-old graveyard, mosque, and dargah, reported Siasat.com.

Visuals From Demolition Site

लोकेशन : गीर सोमनाथ,गुजरात

दिनांक 28 सितंबर



मस्जिद ,कब्रस्तान,दरगाह पर चलाया बुलडोजर सुप्रीम कोर्ट के आदेशों की उड़ाई धज्जियां।



सुबह 4 बजे से प्रभास पाटन वेरावल में 500 साल पुराने क़ब्रस्तान दरगाह और मस्जिद को शहीद कर दिया गया। pic.twitter.com/SFJBsI2bn7 — The Muslim (@TheMuslim786) September 28, 2024

According to the Sisat report, the demolition drive was a part of clearing illegal constructions near the Gir Somnath Temple. Officials report that nearly 36 JCBs have been deployed to raze illegal buildings, while 70 tractors and trolleys are working round the clock to remove debris.

Before the demolition drive, a force of 1200 para-military forces were deployed, including district collectors, IGPs, three SPs, six DySPs, and 50 PI-PSIs. Reports suggest that 70 people were detained from a religious site that was impeding the operation.