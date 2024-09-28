Kulgam Encounter: Four Security Personnel, Traffic Police Officer Injured in Gun Fight With Terrorists in Adigam Village of Jammu and Kashmir

At least four security forces personnel and a traffic police officer were injured in an encounter with terrorists in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

The gunbattle broke out in Adigam village in the Devsar area of the district after security forces launched a cordon and search operation. Additional SP (traffic) Mumtaz Ali suffered minor injuries after being struck by a stray bullet near the encounter site, officials said.

#WATCH | Srinagar, J&K: On Kulgam encounter, Kashmir IGP VK Birdi says, "The security forces received information yesterday late at night regarding the movement of terrorists in the Arigam area. When the security forces reached, they were fired upon. The encounter began and is… pic.twitter.com/6HfRYM4Mbc — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2024

"The security forces received information yesterday late at night regarding the movement of terrorists in the Arigam area. When the security forces reached, they were fired upon. The encounter began and is underway right now... Three security and one police personnel have minor injuries. They are stable. The operation is going on and it will take some time to conclude.," Kashmir IGP VK Birdi.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Terrorists and Security Forces in Kulgam (Watch Video).

On security arrangements for the 3rd phase of the J&K assembly elections, he said, "The J&K police has made all arrangements for the upcoming phase of the elections. The elections will be in the 5 districts of the North Kashmir. All preparations are complete."