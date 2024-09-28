Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Terrorists and Security Forces in Kulgam (Watch Video)
September 28, 2024
An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Adigam village of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Saturday, September 28.
"Encounter has started at Adigam Devsar area of Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police said in a post on X.
Visuals From Encounter Site
VIDEO | Jammu and Kashmir: An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Adigam village area of Kulgam district.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 28, 2024
(Visuals deferred by unspecified time.)
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/5PLQvQsn18
As per information, two terrorists are believed to be trapped in the Adigam Devsar area of Jammu and Kashmir. More details are awaited in this regard.