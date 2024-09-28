Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Terrorists and Security Forces in Kulgam (Watch Video)

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Adigam village of south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Saturday,

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Adigam village of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Saturday, September 28. 

"Encounter has started at Adigam Devsar area of Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police said in a post on X.

Visuals From Encounter Site

As per information, two terrorists are believed to be trapped in the Adigam Devsar area of Jammu and Kashmir. More details are awaited in this regard.

