Gujarat AAP Secretary demands action following murder of retired police couple in Himmatnagar

Ahmedabad, May 1 Gujarat AAP’s state organisation Secretary, Jaydeep Sinh Chauhan, on Wednesday spoke about the rise in violent crimes in Gujarat.

He pointed to the April 30 murder of a couple who had retired from the police force, in their home in Himmatnagar.

They were attacked by unidentified assailants armed with sharp weapons during the day.

A police team is investigating the matter and reviewing the CCTV footage from surrounding areas to track down the perpetrators.

Pointing to the murder of the retired police officers from the Rajput community Chauhan said, “The audacity of this daytime attack has shocked the local community and raised questions about the effectiveness of law enforcement in Gujarat.

“If retired police officers are not safe in their own home, what can we say about the common people?"

The AAP member also demanded “immediate and decisive action to apprehend and severely punish the perpetrators, to restore public confidence in the state's law enforcement system.”

