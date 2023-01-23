Gujarat, Assam, J&K, Bengal and others to showcase tableaux on Kartavya Path during Republic Day parade

Colourful tableau from Assam, Maharshatra, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gujarat, West Bengal and several other states and Union Territories will roll down the revamped Kartavya Path during the Republic Day celebrations on January 26, with 'Nari Shakti' being the theme for majority of the floats. A total of 23 tableau -- 17 from states and Union territories, and six from various ministries and departments -- depicting India's vibrant cultural heritage, economic and social progress will be part of the ceremonial parade, Defence Ministry officials said on Sunday.

Among the Union ministries and central government agencies, the Ministry of Home Affairs will display two tableaux -- one each by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), while one each will be exhibited by the Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Ministry of Culture and the Central Public Works Department that falls under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, a senior official said. A review of many of the tableau, some of which are still being constructed or given finishing touches, was held at the Rashtriya Rangshala Camp in the city.