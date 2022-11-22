Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Know all about Jamnagar North Assembly Election

Jamnagar North is an assembly constituency in Gujarat. In 2017, this constituency was won by the Bharatiya Janata Party. Jamnagar North under Jamnagar district of Gujarat State.In 2017, Jadeja Dharmendrasinh Merubha (hakubha) of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Ahir Jivanbhai Karubhai Kumbharvadiya of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 40963 votes.Jamnagar North Assembly constituency falls under the Jamnagar Lok sabha constituency.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Poonamben Hematbhai Maadam won from Jamnagar Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 236804 votes by defeating Kandoriya Mulubhai Ranmalbhai of the Indian National Congress. In 2022, the BJP fielded cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba Jadeja from the constituency. She is taking on Congress candidate Bipendrasinh Jadeja and AAP's Karsanbhai Karmur.Elections to the 182-member Gujarat Assembly will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8. While the BJP will be trying to continue its electoral success of the past several elections, the Congress would be looking to unseat the saffron party. This time the aggressive campaign of AAP has added a third dimension.