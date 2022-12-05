Gujarat Assembly Elections: Polling begins for 2nd phase in 93 seats

The second and final phase of voting for the Gujarat Assembly elections began at 8 am on Monday in 93 constituencies across 14 districts in the central and north regions of the state. A total of 833 candidates from 61 political parties, including Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), are contesting the polls in these Assembly segments spread across Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Gandhinagar and other districts.

Among the key constituencies in the final phase are Ghatlodia, which will determine the poll fate of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel; Viramgam where Patidar leader Hardik Patel will contest as a BJP candidate, and Gandhinagar South where the saffron party has fielded Alpesh Thakor. This is the second and final phase of the Gujarat election. First phase polling for 89 seats was held on December 1. Votes will be counted on December 8.