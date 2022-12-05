Gujarat Assembly polls: Amit Shah casts vote, asks people to strengthen state's 'development model'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday cast his vote in Ahmedabad during polling for the second phase of Gujarat Assembly elections and appealed to people to strengthen the state's "development model" by coming out to vote in large numbers.Shah, who represents Gandhinagar seat in the Lok Sabha, reached the Naranpura sub-zonal office polling booth here along with his family members including wife Sonalben Shah and son Jay Shah.

Talking to reporters after casting his vote, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader appealed to people to carry forward and strengthen Gujarat's 'development model' through their votes."I urge all the voters, especially the first time voters, to exercise their franchise without fail to take ahead this two-and-a-half decades of journey of development, because Gujarat's development is not limited to our state only. Gujarat's development is a medium to bring development in the country," Shah said. Voting was underway on Monday for the second phase of polls in 93 out of the total 182 Assembly seats in Gujarat.Earlier, polls in 89 Assembly seats were held on December 1. The counting of votes in all the seats will be taken up on December 8.