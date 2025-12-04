Gujarat ATS Busts Espionage Ring; Indian Army Officer, Woman Accused of Sharing Classified Data with Pakistan

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has unearthed a significant espionage operation linked to Pakistan, leading to the arrest of two individuals accused of leaking sensitive military information. The first suspect, identified as AK Singh, is a serving Subedar from the Indian Army who was residing in Goa. The second accused is a woman named Rashmani Pal, who was detained in Daman. According to investigators, both individuals were allegedly in direct contact with Pakistani intelligence handlers and supplied classified information involving national security. The arrests have raised major concerns about internal breaches and the growing use of digital networks by foreign agencies to extract defence-related intelligence from within India.

While investigating this case, officials discovered that the espionage trail extended into a separate terror-financing network operating from northern India. In a parallel development, the Haryana Police arrested Rizwan, a lawyer from Nuh district, for his suspected links with Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). He is accused not only of spying but also of facilitating large-scale hawala transactions to support terror operations in India. Authorities revealed that Rizwan travelled to Punjab at least five times over the last three months for covert financial dealings. Early estimates suggest he moved around ₹45 lakh through illegal channels connected to extremist operatives. Security agencies believe this network was deeply rooted and coordinated across multiple states.

Further investigation led to the involvement of a Special Investigation Team (SIT), which interrogated several individuals linked to Rizwan. One of the initial detainees, Musharraf, was questioned and later released due to a lack of evidence. However, the SIT later arrested Ajay Arora from Malaysian Patti in Jalandhar for allegedly facilitating hawala transfers and acting as a financial link between handlers and field operatives in India. Authorities believe the network laundered more than ₹1 crore within a short span to strengthen terror operations. Officials state that both the espionage case in Gujarat and the terror-funding network in Haryana may be interconnected or part of a larger strategy orchestrated by Pakistan-based handlers to destabilise India’s security framework. The investigations remain ongoing, and more arrests are expected as agencies trace digital footprints, phone records, and financial trails.