Gujarat ATS seizes heroin worth Rs 280 crore

A team of Gujarat ATS and the Indian Coast Guard on Monday intercepted a boat namely 'Al Hajj' within 14 nautical miles from IMBL in the coastal waters of India and seized heroin worth Rs 280 crore.

On searching the boat, 56 packets (approx. 56 kilogram) of heroin worth Rs 280 crore was found from the 9 Pakistanis on the boat. Subsequently, a case was registered at ATS PS vide CR No. III - 02/2022 u/s 8(c), 21(c), 23(c), 25 and 29 of the NDPS Act and arrested all the nine Pakistani sailors.

Later, several teams were dispatched to different states of North India to conduct raids. In the preliminary investigation, the names of Raji Haider and Avtar Singh alias Sunny were revealed.

Accordingly, a team of Gujarat ATS, along with the team of NCB Operation, Delhi, conducted a joint operation and accused Raji Haider S/o Amanat Ali Zaidi, resident of 24/5 Jamiyanagar, Okhla Vihar, South Delhi, Imran son of Muhammad Amir, resident of 1414/B Muzaffarnagar South, Uttar Pradesh, Avtar Singh alias Sunny son of Kuldeep Singh, resident of 21/1 Jamiyanagar, Okhla Vihar, South Delhi and Abdul Rab Abdul Khalik Kakad originally residents of Kandahar, Afghanistan, present resident of B/155, Lajpat Nagar, New Delhi were arrested.

A case was registered at NCB Delhi in this regard and further investigation was carried out by NCB Delhi. Moreover, based on the information obtained in the joint interrogation of Raji Haider by Gujarat ATS and NCB, another 50 kg of heroin was seized by NCB Delhi from Jamianagar, Shaheen Bagh along-with cash of Rs 30 lakhs.

( With inputs from ANI )

