Gujarat battles freakish rainstorms, lightening deaths

Ahmedabad, Nov 27 Gujarat is facing severe unseasonal weather conditions after the unexpected rainfall started on November 26.

The officials said that at least 24 people have succumbed to lightning strikes while around 23 others have been injured in rain-related incidents over last 24-hours.

They said that the heavy downpour has also led to damage to houses and loss of livestock, with at least 40 animals reported dead.

People in Ahmedabad and Rajkot are also facing problems due to the bad weather with outdoor events, including several weddings have been postponed.

Meteorological Department officials said that these unusual weather conditions are due to the western disturbance.

“These low-pressure systems originate over the Mediterranean Sea and gather moisture as they move towards India. The current disturbance has resulted in convective activities leading to thunderstorms and heavy rainfall, affecting not only Gujarat but also the neighboring regions,” the officials said.

Gujarat Agriculture Minister Raghavji Patel on Monday announced plans for a comprehensive survey to assess the damage.

“The state government has assured that “compensation will be provided to the victims based on this survey,” he said.

Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the rainfall is likely to continue in parts of the state.

While Gujarat has previously experienced rain-related calamities, the current scale and timing of these rainstorms are unprecedented. The state witnessed similar weather conditions in 2019 and 2020, with heavy rains leading to flooding and casualties.

