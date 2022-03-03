Gujarat Budget 2022: BJP never gives election-oriented budget says FM

Ahead of Gujarat Budget 2022-23, FM Desai said, "BJP never gives election-oriented budget, this time to it will be people-oriented budget."

However, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said it would be a people-oriented budget.

Earlier, today Education Minister Jitu Vaghani said it will be a budget that can fulfill the dreams of the people of Gujarat. Today on 3rd March the BJP government is going to present the budget 2022-23 at 1 pm. Gujrat Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai will present the Gujarat assembly budget for 2022. Governor Acharya Devvrat will address this year's budget.

According to sources, there are about 54 lakh farmers in the state. Out of these 29 lakh farmers get short term crop loan in monsoon, the remaining 25 lakh do not get loan in monsoon This means that 40 lakh hectares are not cultivated in winter as compared to monsoon.