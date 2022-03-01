Gujarat Budget 2022: The state government to introduce drone technology for farmers in Gujarat

The budget session for Gujarat state will be present on 3rd March 2022, and it will be held from March 2 to 31 March. Gujarat Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai will present the Gujrat assembly budget for 2022. Gujarat is led by BJP leader Bhupendra Patel and it will be his first budget in the state. The session will start with the address of Governor Acharya Devvrat, while Sukhram Rathwa will lead the opposition in the assembly.

According to the reports, the Gujarat government this year is likely to announce the drone technology policy in the upcoming budget. The main aim to introduce drones in the state is for the welfare of farmers, drones are used to spread medicine in the field, monitor the situation during storms and curfews, sending goods from one place to another. The demands of drones are increasing extensively in various sectors and in the coming day, it will provide employment to many youths in the technology sector. As the Gujarat government is likely to introduce drones in the state, there will be rules regarding this technology like how to get a license, what precautions are to be taken, and how to use it.



