Gujarat: CBI arrests joint directorate general of foreign trade in bribery case

New Delhi [India], March 24 : The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested a Joint Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) in Gujarat's Rajkot district in a bribery case.

The arrested accused has been identified as Jawri Mal Bishnoi.

A case was registered against the Joint DGFT after a complainant alleged that Bishnoi demanded an undue advantage to the tune of Rs 9 lakh from the complainant.

It was further alleged that the complainant had submitted six files containing all required documents for the periodical export of food cans to DGFT, Rajkot to issue NOC so as to release their Bank Guarantee of around Rs 50 Lakh.

It was also alleged that the accused demanded an amount of Rs 5 Lakhs towards the first instalment and asked the complainant to deliver the remaining amount at the time of handing over of NOC.

CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while accepting an undue advantage of Rs 5 lakh from the Complainant.

Searches are being conducted at the office and residential premises of the accused including at Rajkot and his native place.

The arrested accused will be produced before the competent court.

