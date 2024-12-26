Gujarat Chemical Tanker Accident: Massive Fire Engulfs Vehicles on Ahmedabad-Rajkot Highway After Crash, 2 Dead (Watch Video)

At least two people were killed and several others injured when a chemical-laden tanker collided with multiple trucks late Wednesday night on the Ahmedabad-Rajkot Highway. The accident occurred on Ahmedabad Bawala Bagodra Road near Rohika Cowk. The tanker crash caused a fire involving three trucks. Two of the trucks were completely burned, and their drivers were confirmed dead. Three others were injured and rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Gujarat: A chemical tanker accident on Ahmedabad-Bavla-Bagodara Road resulted in two deaths and three injuries. Firefighters worked for hours to control the blaze, and traffic was cleared afterward

Traffic on both sides of the highway was halted due to the blaze. Fire brigade officials worked for several hours to control the fire. Once the fire was brought under control, workers used two JCBs and a Hitachi to remove the burnt vehicles from the road.

This accident came just days after a deadly LPG tanker mishap on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway in Rajasthan. On December 20, the LPG tanker collided with a truck, triggering a fireball that turned a stretch of road into an inferno. Initially, 11 people were reported dead, but the toll later increased to 19 as more victims succumbed to severe burns.