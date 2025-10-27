Gujarat CM monitors statewide impact of unseasonal rainfall

Gandhinagar, Oct 27 Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is closely monitoring the situation across the state following unseasonal rainfall and fluctuating weather conditions.

The Chief Minister has remained in constant touch with district collectors and the State Emergency Operation Centre to ensure prompt response and relief measures.

In a proactive move, Patel has directed senior cabinet ministers to visit the worst-affected districts and coordinate on-ground efforts with local administrations.

Agriculture Minister Jitu Vaghani has been assigned to Bhavnagar, Tribal Development Minister Naresh Patel to Tapi, Forest and Environment Minister Arjun Modhwadia and Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Pradyuman Vaja to Junagadh and Gir Somnath, while Minister of State Kaushik Vekariya will oversee the situation in Amreli.

The ministers have been instructed to hold meetings with district officials, review relief operations, and personally inspect affected areas to assess damages and immediate needs.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Patel reviewed the situation through a video conference with all district collectors, seeking detailed updates on rainfall intensity and weather patterns.

He also directed the State Emergency Operation Centre to maintain close coordination with district authorities to ensure swift assistance and effective management of the situation.

Several parts of Saurashtra and South Gujarat were drenched in heavy unseasonal rain over the past 24 hours, with Mahuva in Bhavnagar district receiving the highest rainfall at 195 mm.

According to data from the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC), Shihor in Bhavnagar followed with 128 mm, Songadh in Tapi recorded 100 mm, while Jafrabad in Amreli, Una in Gir Somnath, and Umarpada in Surat each received over 90 mm of rainfall.

Other areas witnessing significant showers included Sutrapada (79 mm), Rajula (77 mm), Palitana (76 mm), Dediapada (74 mm), Bhavnagar city (72 mm), and Jesar (67 mm). In total, 152 talukas across Gujarat reported rainfall, with 43 recording more than an inch.

Lighter showers were noted in parts of north and central Gujarat, including Mehsana, Patan, Sabarkantha, and Aravalli.

While the widespread rain has brought relief from the lingering heat, it has also caused waterlogging in several low-lying areas of Saurashtra.

With the monsoon season officially over, the unseasonal showers have sparked fresh worries among farmers about potential crop damage.

