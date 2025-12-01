Gujarat CM to chair 187th bankers’ committee meeting

Ahmedabad, Dec 1 Gandhinagar will host the 187th meeting of the State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) on December 2 in the Narmada Hall of Swarnim Sankul-1, under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

The SLBC meetings are convened periodically to review the performance of banks in extending credit support to beneficiaries of various central and state government welfare schemes, as well as flagship programs, and to provide suggestions for improving outreach and efficiency.

The upcoming session will see the participation of Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Das, RBI Executive Director Sonali Sen Gupta, along with senior managers and officials from various nationalised banks.

During the meeting, the top three Lead District Managers with the best performance in the second quarter of the 2025 financial year will be honoured by CM Patel with trophies and certificates.

Additionally, an audio-visual presentation and a comprehensive review of banks’ performance across different programmatic areas for the September 2025 quarter will be conducted.

Banks in Gujarat play a crucial role in driving the state’s economic growth, financial inclusion, and implementation of government welfare schemes.

The state has a diverse banking network comprising nationalised banks, private banks, cooperative banks, and regional rural banks, with a strong presence in both urban and rural areas.

These banks provide credit support to agriculture, small businesses, industry, and households, while actively participating in flagship programs like Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, Mudra loans, and various state welfare schemes.

Regular coordination through platforms like the State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) ensures effective monitoring, outreach, and financial literacy, helping Gujarat achieve higher banking penetration, promote entrepreneurship, and enhance socio-economic development across districts.

