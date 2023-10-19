Gujarat crackdown: 851 raids, 105 arrests & 27 licenses revoked in statewide illicit spa operations

Gandhinagar, Oct 19 In an operation aimed at eradicating human trafficking under the guise of spa services and hotels, the Gujarat Police undertook simultaneous raids on 851 establishments across the state, following a directive from the Minister of State for Home, Harsh Sanghavi.

The large-scale operation, initiated on October 18, resulted in 103 FIRs filed against 152 individuals, leading to the arrest of 105 suspects.

Moreover, the authorities have initiated proceedings to cancel the licenses of 27 spa centers and hotels associated with these illicit activities, the officials said.

Earlier, on October 17, Sanghvi had organised a video conference with senior police officers across the state, emphasising a coordinated effort to counter illegal spa operations and human trafficking.

In a notable operation in Vadodara, the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit, along with the Zone 2 Local Crime Branch, executed a raid on Old Padra Road. Four women were rescued, and legal actions were initiated against two spa operators for violating regulations.

Surat witnessed meticulously planned operations based on tip-offs about illegal activities within spas, resulting in over 50 cases registered in just one day.

Rajkot's police units, conducting joint raids on city spas, have sent a clear message to spa managers about intensified monitoring. Sources said that the authorities plan to sustain the heightened vigilance with continuous operations.

