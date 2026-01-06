Gujarat: Daily water supply available in over 100 cities, big-ticket projects underway in 30 more towns

Gandhinagar, Jan 6 Taking forward its mission of developing world-class cities and providing efficient civic amenities including clean drinking water, the Gujarat government has fast-tracked a slew of projects to build robust water supply chains across the state.

“Urban water resources have been increased by 92.97 MLD while transmission systems have been expanded by 528.35 KM in 2025,” said the government in a statement.

It also informed that the daily water supply has been ensured in 103 cities while many big-ticket projects are underway in more than 30 towns for ensuring uninterrupted supply.

As part of its 'Mission Daily Water Supply', the state government is ensuring water supply including potable water in all urban areas of the state. Under this program, the state government supports urban local bodies in carrying out various water supply and sanitation projects.

Notably, the Bhupendra Patel government declared 2025 as 'Urban Development Year' to fast-track the development of world-class cities, with a special focus on strengthening infrastructure facilities across urban areas.

Besides established daily water supply chains in over 100 cities, extensive works are currently underway in 32 urban local bodies under the 'Mission Daily Water Supply'.

The SCADA system has been successfully implemented in major cities to facilitate digital monitoring of water distribution and other water resource-related services in urban areas.

The system helps with leak detection, identification of low-pressure pockets, non-revenue water reduction (NRW), improvement in per capita water supply with the required pressure, pumping stations monitoring to ensure optimal pumping efficiency, valve monitoring, and other operational functions. As a result, losses due to non-revenue water have been reduced, and real-time monitoring of water distribution and related services have become possible.

Notably, the adequate availability of drinking water daily, reduced the need for citizens to depend on long-term water storage. Also, it lowers dependence on alternative water sources.

Through structured and planned urban development, the administration has reiterated its resolve to improve the ease of living for urban citizens.

