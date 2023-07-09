Gujarat: Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seizes 48kg of gold at Surat airport

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], July 9 : As part of Operation Goldmine, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, in one of the biggest gold seizures in Gujarat, seized 48 kg of gold paste at Surat International Airport, said an official.

"As a part of Operation Goldmine, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 48 kg of gold paste at Surat International Airport. This is one of the biggest gold seizures at airports in recent times," said DRI

Further investigation is underway, said an official.

Meanwhile, on July 3, the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) at Trichy International Airport intercepted a male passenger on Tuesday and seized 382.00 grammes of 24-carat gold worth Rs 22.52 lakh, said officials.

