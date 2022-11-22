Gujarat Election 2022: Full list of AAP candidates for Rajkot Constituency

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP, which has been trying to project itself as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) main contender in Gujarat is all set to go big in the Rajkot constituency. In January 2021, Arvind Kejriwal announced that AAP would be contesting in 2022 Gujarat Legislative Assembly election. Gulab Singh Yadav, Delhi MLA is the incharge of the party for the 2022 Gujarat election.

Isudan Gadhvi was announced as AAP's Chief Minister candidate for the election by Arvind Kejriwal on 4 November 2022. On 2 August 2022, AAP convenor and the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressed a public rally in Veraval, Saurashtra. He said, "Until we find them work, every jobless youth will receive Rs 3,000 per month in unemployment benefits,". He promised to generate 10 lakh government job vacancies as one of AAP's pre-election "guarantees." He said that AAP will ensure that every unemployed youth will get work within the next five years. The electorate was also promised 300 units of free electricity to every customer every month.

Rajkot District

Rajkot East: Rahul Bhuva

Rajkot West: Dinesh Joshi

Rajkot South: Shivlal Barasia

Rajkot Rural (SC): Vashram Sagathiya

Jasdan: Tejas Gajipara

Gondal: Nimisha Khunt

Jetpur (Rajkot): Rohit Bhuva

Dhoraji: Vipul Sakhiya



