Gujarat Election 2022 Phase 1: Voting for 89 seats begins

Polling began at 8am on Thursday for the first phase of Gujarat assembly elections in 89 out of the total 182 seats across 19 districts of Saurashtra-Kutch region and southern parts of the state to decide the fate of 788 candidates. The voting is being held across 14,382 polling stations, of which 3,311 are in the urban and 11,071 in rural areas.

Voting will be held between 8 am and 5 pm. Prominent candidates include Gujarat chief minster Bhupendra Patel is contesting from Ghatlodia, AAP chief ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi from Khambhaliya, former Congress leader and BJP candidate Hardik Patel from Viramgam and Rivaba Jadeja, the wife of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, who is contesting from Jamnagar (North).