Gujarat: Field operations for 2027 census reviewed in Surat

Ahmedabad, Nov 12 Director of Census Operations, Gujarat, Sujal Mayatra, reviewed the field activities of the Census 2027 pre-test during his visit to the Surat Municipal Corporation.

As part of the exercise, he inspected the ongoing House Listing and Housing Operations (HLO) work in Ward No. 2 and obtained detailed updates from the field teams.

Mayatra said that the pre-test is being conducted as part of preparations for India’s first fully digital and paperless Census. The objective is to evaluate field processes, test digital applications, and identify operational challenges before the full-scale Census begins.

During the visit, the Director interacted with enumerators and supervisors, commending their efforts and encouraging them to ensure 100 per cent digital data collection through mobile applications.

He emphasised the importance of technology in enhancing efficiency, accuracy, and transparency in Census operations. Mayatra also highlighted the introduction of the Self-Enumeration feature, to be implemented for the first time in Census 2027.

This option will allow citizens to securely fill in their household details through a protected digital platform. He urged field staff to familiarise themselves with the process and promote its use among the public.

Describing the pre-test as more than a technical exercise, Mayatra termed it a rehearsal for one of the world’s largest digital data collection efforts.

He encouraged Surat Municipal Corporation staff to set an example of transparency, innovation, and teamwork in the lead-up to the national Census.

Following the field visit, the Director also held a review meeting with Surat Collector Saurabh Pardhi and Deputy Municipal Commissioner Nidhi Sivach, discussing the progress of pre-test activities, training and monitoring systems, and coordination between district and municipal teams.

He appreciated the efforts of Surat’s administration and field staff for the smooth rollout of the pre-test operations. Census operations are crucial because they provide the foundational data that shapes a nation’s planning, policy-making, and development priorities.

The information collected during the census, covering population size, age, gender, literacy, occupation, housing, and access to basic amenities, helps governments allocate resources efficiently and design targeted welfare programs.

For Gujarat and India, the upcoming Census 2027 holds added importance as it will be the first fully digital and paperless census, enabling faster, more accurate, and transparent data collection.

