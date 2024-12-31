Gujarat Fire: Four Workers Killed in Blaze at Hazira Steel Plant Near Surat (VIDEO)

Surat, Gujarat (December 31, 2024): Four workers were killed in a fire at the AMNS India steel plant in Hazira, Surat on New Year's Eve. According to regional media reports, the blaze broke out around 6 p.m. at the company's Corex-2 plant, which is involved in the production of liquid metal.

Surat, Gujarat: A fire broke out at the Forex Plant 2 of ANMS company in Hazira on the last day of the year, during closing hours. Four employees have died, and one is critically injured and hospitalized pic.twitter.com/xL4oohf90J — IANS (@ians_india) December 31, 2024

The blaze reportedly started from the two-year platform and quickly spread to the lift. Four contract workers, who were performing maintenance on the elevator, got trapped and could not escape. One worker sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital within the plant. His condition is said to be improving.

Four workers killed in fire at a steel plant at Hazira near Surat in Gujarat: Police — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 31, 2024

Emergency teams, including Hazira police and fire department officials, responded quickly to the scene. Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the fire.