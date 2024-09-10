Gujarat Fire: Massive Blaze at Kutch Electronic Gadgets Factory, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video)

A massive fire broke out at an electronic gadgets manufacturing company in Kutch, prompting a large-scale firefighting response. Eight fire tenders from Gandhidham Municipality, Anjar Municipality, and the Kandla Timber Association were deployed to the scene to control the blaze. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries have been reported.

In another fire incident, a massive blaze erupted in a slum in Delhi's Kanchan Kunj area of Madanpur Khadar late Monday night, triggering an immediate response from the Delhi Fire Service. Upon receiving the alert, eleven fire tenders were dispatched to the scene to contain the flames and prevent further spread. According to officials, the fire has been brought under control, with no injuries reported. Firefighters are currently carrying out cooling operations.