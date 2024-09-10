Kerala Fire: Blaze Erupts at Majlis Hotel in Pathanamthitta, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video)

A fire broke out earlier today at the Majlis Hotel in Adoor Kilivayal, Thalassery, Pathanamthitta, Kerala. Firefighting teams have arrived at the scene, and so far, no injuries or casualties have been reported.

Watch:

VIDEO | Fire broke out at Adoor Kilivayal Thalassery Majlis Hotel in Pathanamthitta, Kerala earlier today. Fire fighting teams were at the spot. More details awaited.



(Source: Third Party)

(Full video available on PTI videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/Xhy6KGqXGT — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 10, 2024

Also Read| Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Kanchan Kunj Slum Area, 11 Fire Tenders at the Spot.

In another incident, a massive fire broke out late Monday night in a slum in the Kanchan Kunj area of Delhi's Madanpur Khadar, prompting a swift response from the Delhi Fire Service. Upon receiving the information, eleven fire tenders were dispatched to the scene to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading further.