Gujarat Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at TRP Game Zone in Rajkot (Watch Video)

Gujarat Fire: A massive fire broke out at the TRP game zone in Rajkot, Gujarat, on Saturday evening. Firefighters are currently on the scene battling the blaze. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, and there are no reports of injuries.

#WATCH | Gujarat: A massive fire breaks out at the TRP game zone in Rajkot. Fire tenders on the spot. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/f4AJq8jzxX — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2024

"The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained. The attempts to douse the fire are underway. We have not received any message of missing persons. We are facing difficulty in the firefighting operation because the temporary structure has collapsed and due to wind velocity, "Fire officer IV Kher said.