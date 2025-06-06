Gujarat govt approves Rs 1,700 crore for urban development across multiple cities

Gandhinagar, June 6 The Gujarat government on Friday announced that Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has granted in-principle approval for development projects worth over Rs 1,700 crore in a single day. These funds will be directed to six newly-formed Municipal Corporations, five Municipalities, and the Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar Municipal Corporations.

The approvals come under the Swarnim Jayanti Mukhyamantri Urban Development Scheme, aimed at accelerating infrastructure growth and improving urban living standards across Gujarat.

Among the allocations, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation is set to receive Rs 546 crore, while Gandhinagar will get Rs 32 crore.

The newly-established municipal corporations will share the remaining funds, with Morbi receiving Rs 270.08 crore, Surendranagar Rs 257.60 crore, Vapi Rs 251.91 crore, Anand Rs 148 crore, Navsari Rs 90.35 crore, and Nadiad Rs 71.91 crore.

Several municipalities will also benefit, including Vadnagar with Rs 16.37 crore, Bharuch Rs 85.52 lakh, Himmatnagar Rs 7.33 crore, Siddhpur Rs 3.74 crore, and Halvad Rs 4.02 crore.

A total of Rs 676.28 crore has been earmarked for 247 infrastructure projects such as street lighting, solar power installations, city beautification, public gardens, drainage systems, traffic circles, rainwater harvesting, stormwater drains, civic centres, and fire safety equipment within the new municipal corporations.

Under the Chief Minister’s Urban Roads Scheme, Rs 652.78 crore has been approved for road works, including renovation, resurfacing, white topping, and repairs of roads wider than 60 feet.

These projects cover Anand, Surendranagar, Vapi, Morbi, Ahmedabad, and Gandhinagar municipal corporations.

Further, Rs 191.91 crore has been sanctioned for basic infrastructure upgrades like filter plant repairs, sewerage, storm drains, roads, and water supply systems in Surendranagar, Vapi, and Anand.

Iconic road construction projects in Anand and Surendranagar will receive Rs 31 crore, while Rs 85.52 lakh is allocated for common plot paver block development in Bharuch under the Private Society Janbhagidari Scheme.

Water supply improvements also figure prominently, with Rs 67.35 crore approved for drinking water facilities in Himmatnagar, Siddhpur, and Morbi.

Additionally, Rs 64.02 crore will fund projects such as drinking water lines, underground sewer systems, asphalt and cement concrete roads, and fire stations in outgrowth areas of Morbi, Vapi, and Halvad.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor