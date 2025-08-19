Gujarat: Gram Vikas Adhikari embezzles Rs 70 Lakh using Sarpanch’s ID; arrested

Jaipur, Aug 19 In a major crackdown on financial fraud, Pratapgarh Police have arrested a Gram Vikas Adhikari (Village Development Officer) for embezzling nearly Rs 70 lakh of government funds.

The accused allegedly misused the Sarpanch’s digital ID to process fake payments using fraudulent bills. The action was carried out under the direction of District Superintendent of Police B. Aditya, Additional SP Parbat Singh, and Acting Circle Officer Gajendra Singh.

A special team led by Dhamotra Police Station in-charge Ghisulaal apprehended the main accused, Bhupesh Patidar, in the case. The fraud came to light after Dilip Meena, the Sarpanch of Samli Pathar Gram Panchayat, filed a police complaint. In it, he alleged that Bhupesh Patidar, then posted as Gram Vikas Adhikari and given additional charge of the Panchayat in violation of norms, had misused the system.

According to the complaint, payments on the e-Panchayat portal require verification through both the Sarpanch's and the Gram Vikas Adhikari's SSO (Single Sign-On) IDs.

However, the Development Officer of the Panchayat Samiti in Pratapgarh unlawfully mapped the Sarpanch’s ID to that of Bhupesh Patidar, allowing him to independently authorise payments at both verification levels.

Taking advantage of this setup, Bhupesh Patidar—along with Pawan Talaich, another Development Officer—diverted government funds to fake firms that neither provided materials nor services. In some instances, they even claimed payments for incomplete development work.

Following the complaint, a case was registered at Devgarh Police Station, and the investigation was handed over to the Dhamotra police team.

During interrogation, Bhupesh Patidar confessed to the crime, stating that he was influenced by the Development Officer, technical officials, and several construction firms.

He admitted transferring the funds using his SSO ID at both stages of approval without the Sarpanch's knowledge. The arrested accused, Bhupesh Patidar (32), is a resident of Surwania, Banswara district, and was posted in Samli Pathar Gram Panchayat at the time of the fraud.

He was produced in court and has been remanded to police custody for further interrogation.

Authorities are currently tracing other individuals and firms involved in the scam. The team that led this successful operation included Station House Officer Ghisulaal and Constables Jaipal Singh and Jitendra.

--IANS

arc/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor