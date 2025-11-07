Gujarat Health minister takes strict action against hospitals violating PMJAY-MA scheme

Gandhinagar, Nov 7 Gujarat's Health Minister Praful Pansheriya, on Friday, has taken strict action against hospitals found violating the guidelines of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana-Maa Amritam (PMJAY-MA) scheme.

Minister Pansheriya personally reviewed reports and directed the Health Secretary Dhananjay Dwivedi and department officials to take immediate action against errant hospitals.

Following surprise inspections, two hospitals were suspended, while two others were issued show-cause notices for irregularities and negligence under the state's flagship public healthcare scheme.

The Health department emphasised that the state government remains committed to ensuring quality, transparent, and compassionate healthcare for poor and middle-class citizens through PMJAY-MA.

Minister Pansheriya reiterated the state government's stance of "zero tolerance" toward malpractice and inhumane treatment, saying, "If any hospital disregards its sacred duty of serving humanity, strictest possible action will be taken."

During the surprise inspections, the Health Department took action against four hospitals for serious lapses and violations under the PMJAY-MA scheme.

Deep Children Hospital and Neonatal Care in Godhra at Panchmahal was suspended after officials found that the facility failed to meet the prescribed prenatal intensive care unit and neonatal intensive care unit standards.

Expired medicines were discovered on the premises, no MBBS doctor was available, and the hospital lacked an information kiosk for beneficiaries.

Moreover, infection control guidelines were not being followed.

Similarly, Kashima Hospital in Bharuch (HOSP24T170981) was suspended for failing to meet neonatal intensive care unit and prenatal intensive care unit norms and for poor infection control practices.

Inspectors also noted the absence of an information kiosk, unqualified nursing staff, and no medical officer present until noon.

In addition, the hospital did not possess the mandatory building use permission and fire no objection certificate.

Meanwhile, Maa Children and General Hospital in Kalol at Panchmahal (HOSP24T132829) received a show-cause notice for not installing a beneficiary information kiosk, as required under the scheme.

Lastly, Maa Children and Neonatal Care in Devgadh Baria at Dahod (HOSP24T148571) was also served a show-cause notice after expired medicines were found in its neonatal intensive care unit.

The hospital also refused to provide CCTV footage and failed to display a kiosk with scheme-related information for patients and their families.

Minister Pansheriya said that the state government's primary goal is to strengthen transparency, accountability, and service quality within Gujarat's healthcare system.

"Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the government is determined to ensure that every citizen -- especially the poor and needy -- receives fair and dignified treatment," he added.

Reaffirming his firm stance, the Minister said, "Any hospital found engaging in malpractice or acting against the spirit of humanity will face the strictest disciplinary action from the state government."

