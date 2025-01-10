Gujarat Horror: Dead Rat Found in Namkeen Packet, Girl Hospitalized for Diarrhoea

In a shocking incident in Prempur village, Sabarkantha, Gujarat, a one-year-old girl became seriously ill after consuming a snack from a sealed packet of Namkeen, which allegedly contained a dead rat. The distressing situation has raised serious concerns about food safety and quality control in the packaged food industry.

According to the girl's father, the family had purchased a packet of Namkeen, a well-known snack brand, and the child was eating it when she suddenly started vomiting. Upon closer inspection of the snack, the family was horrified to find a dead rat inside the sealed packet.

The child showed immediate signs of distress and was rushed to Davad Hospital for treatment. Doctors confirmed that she had developed diarrhea, a common reaction to consuming contaminated food. The family is deeply concerned about the health risks and safety implications of such negligence in food manufacturing.