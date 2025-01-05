Gujarat: Indian Coast Guard ALH Dhruv Helicopter Crashes in Porbandar, 3 Crew Members Killed (Watch Video)

An Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) of the Indian Coast Guard crashed in Porbandar, Gujarat, resulting in the death of three crew members on board. The ALH Dhruv, operated by the armed forces, went down in an open field and was seen engulfed in flames in visuals. The cause of the crash is yet to be determined, and an inquiry has been initiated.

Watch:

The Dhruv helicopter was on a routine sortie when it crashed. The Indian Coast Guard, responsible for maritime law enforcement and search and rescue operations, holds jurisdiction over India's territorial waters.

#WATCH | Gujarat: Indian Coast Guard ALH Dhruv crashed in Porbandar, Gujarat during a routine training sortie.



The ALH Dhruv is a multi-role, twin-engine utility helicopter developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). In service since 2002, it is designed to cater to both military and civilian needs. The versatile platform is capable of undertaking a wide array of missions, including transport, search and rescue, medical evacuation, reconnaissance, and anti-submarine warfare.

