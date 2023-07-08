Gujarat: Indian Coast Guard ship rescues five fishermen from boat stranded at sea

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 8 : Undertaking a daring mission, an Indian Coast Guard ship, 'Abheek' which is based at Okha Port in Devbhumi Dwarka district, rescued five fishermen from a boat, stranded at sea, officials said on Saturday.

The Indian Coast Guard ship was en route to Okha from Kochi.

The fishing boat named UK Sons with five crew members ventured out at sea off Beypore on June 30, 2023. Upon deterioration in weather during the subsequent days, the boat was unable to enter any fishing harbour due to heavy waves and swell, they said.

The Indian Coast Guard officials said, " On July 6, 2023, the owner informed Indian Coast Guard Station at Beypore that the weather has further deteriorated. Consequent to this Indian Coast Guard Ship Abheek was diverted to recover the crew safely. Indian Coast Guard ship Abheek arrived at the scene expeditiously. The efforts and courage executed by the crew ICGS Abheek in the face of adverse weather conditions resulted in the successful rescue of all five lives at sea."

