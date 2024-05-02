Gujarat Lok Sabha Election 2024: 45 Royal Families Extend Their Support to PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a substantial endorsement from 45 royal families, marking a significant boost for the BJP. The show of support took place in Rajkot, where 15-16 royal family members convened in person, with the remainder expressing their backing through written letters of support for PM Modi.

Thakor Saheb of Rajkot Mandhata, Sinhji Jadeja, said that the members have gathered to discuss about the nation's interest. "It is undoubtedly a clear picture that the Rajput community and the former rulers have closely been associated with PM Narendra Modi. All the rulers are here because of PM Narendra Modi's vision. His tech-savvy approach to take all mediums to take India to next level of development," Sinhji Jadeja told ANI. His statement comes amid ongoing protests by Kshatriyas or Rajputs in Gujarat against Union Minister Parshottam Rupala's controversial remarks against them.

During an election campaign speech in Rajkot, Gujarat, on March 22, Union Minister and BJP candidate from Rajkot, Parshottam Rupala, sparked controversy by lauding the Dalit community while seemingly neglecting or disparaging the Kshatriyas or Rajputs.

Commenting on British rule, Rupala said, "Even kings and royals bowed down to the British, started family bonds with them, broke bread with them, and even married their daughters to them but this Rukhi Samaj (a Dalit community) did not budge. I salute them for their fortitude and strength. It is this strength that has kept Sanatana Dharma alive...Jai Bhim!" His reference to roti-beti vyavahar (breaking bread and entering into marital relations) caused anger that neither he nor the party anticipated in a State where the BJP enjoys near-complete dominance.

Gujarat, the home state of both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, stands as a stronghold of the BJP, securing victory in all 26 seats in the past two general elections. With the upcoming Lok Sabha elections scheduled for May 7, the state is poised to vote for 25 out of its 26 parliamentary seats.